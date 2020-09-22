(CBS DETROIT) – Grief counselors are on hand at Oak Park High School as students mourn the loss of two of their classmates tragically killed in a car accident.

A mangled fence and down trees remains in the area where two teenagers lost their lives Friday.

“Very tragic situation and we gotta heal,” said Southfield Police Chief Elvin Barren.

And healing the loss of two teenagers will take time says Barren. Police say around 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18, six teenage males between 16 and 17-years-old, were traveling northbound on Telegraph Road near 10 Mile Road in Southfield when the driver lost control and crashed.

“The vehicle struck a curb, exited the roadway and did precede down a valley in a wooded area,” said Barren.

Barren says the Cadillac SRX then went airborne, struck a tree, and rolled multiple times, before coming to rest on a fence.

Four of the six teens in the car were ejected.

Alcohol and drugs are not believed to be factors in the crash, but speeding does.

“We do estimate the vehicle was traveling in excess of 100 miles per hour,” said Barren.

Police did not release the names, but says all six teens attend Oak Park High School. And although they are conducting classes virtually, the school opened Monday to offer grief counseling to those in need.

The chief says charges of reckless driving causing death is possible against the driver and has a message for other teens on the roads.

“Driving comes with a huge responsibility, a responsibility to obey the traffic control devices, a responsibility to slow down,” said Barren.

