(CBS DETROIT) – Michigan Judge Joan Larsen is among the potential nominees for U.S. Supreme Court Justice.
Larsen was appointed to the Michigan Supreme Court in 2015 and is also a University of Michigan law professor.
During the administration of President George W. Bush, Larsen worked at the U.S. Justice Department.
And earlier in her career she was a law clerk for U.S. Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia.
