Last Updated 2:52 pm EDT, 9/23/2020

Overview

Stimulus Check Update: Will Americans See More Financial Aid Before The Election?

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 504 new coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 15 deaths Monday.

Stay At Home

New COVID-19 forecasts show a “fragile balance,” but the potential for a quiet summer in Detroit.

Reopening

Phase 2 of Michigan’s Bottle Recycling to begin in October.

Closures

Kensington Metropark had to temporarily shut down their splash pad Tuesday for further cleaning after an employee was tested COVID-19 positive.

Events

Detroit’s North American International Auto Show moves dates to September 2021.

Healthcare Status

Michigan hospital workers are eligible for $500 payments.

Schools

Eastern Michigan University to test campus wastewater for COVID-19.

Health officials concerned as COVID-19 cases linked to Michigan State University rise.

How To Help

Detroit’s Perrigo Company donates 160,000 toothbrushes to West Michigan nonprofits in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Public Transport

Despite pandemic, hiring is still strong within Detroit’s transportation industry.

