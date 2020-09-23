Menu
Daily Clip: Dr. Oz Investigates Packaged Keto Foods
Dr. Oz breaks down what everyone should be looking for when buying keto ice cream.
49 minutes ago
Westbound 8 Mile Road Over I-75 To Close For 2 Weeks For Repairs
Beginning 6 p.m. Sunday westbound 8 Mile Road will be closed over I-75 for two weeks. Here's everything you need to know.
Double Shooting In Detroit Leaves 1 Dead, 1 Critical
The Detroit Police Department is investigating a double shooting that left one dead and another critical.
Detroit Police Investigating Fatal Shooting
The Detroit Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting.
Henry Ford Health, U-M Study: Ultraviolet-C Light Technology Kills Covid-19 On N95 Masks
In order to assure their safety, researchers at Henry Ford Health and U of M Ann Arbor have come up with a way to decontaminate the masks by killing the virus on its surface.
MDHHS: At Least 32 Animals Contracted Mosquito Borne Virus
Michigan is resuming a spray treatment designed to combat a mosquito-borne virus.
Gov. Whitmer Unveils Sign For Downtown Lansing’s Elliott-Larsen Building
The new name honors former Republican State Rep. Melvin Larsen and former Democratic State Rep. Daisy Elliott, who sponsored Michigan’s landmark civil rights act in 1976.
First Forecast Weather September 23, 2020 (Today)
Warmer temperatures today!
6 hours ago
First Forecast Weather September 22, 2020 (Tonight)
Clear skies tonight.
17 hours ago
Michigan State Police Urges Michiganders to Prepare For Heat Wave
With temperatures forecasted to hover in the 90s over the July Fourth Holiday, the Michigan State Police along the Department of Homeland Security is asking that you take precautions to stay safe and avoid heat exhaustion.
Your Weather Today In Detroit for June 16, 2020
Detroit should be fairly dry this coming week, according to the seven-day forecast from drone-powered weather service Saildrone. The best chance of rain is predicted on Monday at 50 percent, with the potential for light rainfall of 0.43 inches.
Bubba Wallace To Race For Denny Hamlin And Michael Jordan
Denny Hamlin has joined Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan to form a NASCAR team with Bubba Wallace as the driver, a high-profile pairing of a Black majority team owner, and the only Black driver at NASCAR's top level.
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Week 3: Injuries Create Opportunities For Mike Davis, Jerick McKinnon
As NFL Week 3 approaches, fantasy football owners must be concerned with injuries to key players, but injuries create opportunities.
NASCAR's Silly Season Will Change The Landscape
There were two early warning signs that NASCAR was heading into its most unpredictable "silly season" in decades.
Matt Patricia Backed By His Players
The Matt Patricia-led Detroit Lions lost another double-digit lead and an 11th straight game, putting even more pressure on an embattled coach.
The Best & Worst Places To Drive in America
Metro Detroit doesn't fair well when it comes to driving.
Niche Rates UofM As Top Public University In The U.S.
The website Niche.com has named the University of Michigan the top public university in the U.S.
The Henry Ford Returns Expands Regular Hours Monday with Marvel Exhibition
Thanks to the new Marvel exhibition, The Henry Museum of American Innovation is expanding its hours to seven days a week.
The Henry Ford Set To Reopen With Marvel Universe Exhibit
The Henry Ford is reopening finally and kicking things off with an exhibition called Marvel Universe of Super Heroes.
Detroit's 3 Top Spots For Cheap Burgers
Looking to sample the best burgers around town? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable burger outlets in Detroit.
Detroit's Top 4 Bars To Visit Now
Looking to check out the best bars in town? Find the top bars in Detroit here.
Explore The 3 Top Spots in Detroit's Rivertown Neighborhood
Visiting Rivertown, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? From a dining establishment known for its brunch plates to a beauty salon that specializes in skin care treatments.
Heading To An NFL Game? Be Sure To Check Out Our NFL Stadium Guides
If you and your family are headed to an NFL game this season, we have you covered with guides to stadiums across the league.
Autos
Detroit's North American International Auto Show Changes Dates To Sept. 2021
Earlier this month the competing Los Angeles Auto Show moved its show from November to May of 2021, which was close to the Detroit show's June dates.
Ford To Add 300 Jobs At New Dearborn Plant, Build Electric Truck
Ford says it will add 300 jobs at a new factory that's being built to assemble batteries and manufacture an electric version of the F-150 pickup truck.
September 23, 2020 at 10:00 am
Dr. Oz breaks down what everyone should be looking for when buying keto ice cream.
