By Bria Brown

(CBS DETROIT) – Delta Airlines says it’s delaying its decision on worker furloughs until November.

Nearly 2,000 pilots are at risk of being furloughed.

The move gives Delta more time to figure out cost-cutting measures with the pilots union.

Delta originally planned to furlough thousands of its pilots by Oct. 1 when a government ban on furloughs and lay-offs ends.

