(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting.
It happened Sept. 22 at 11:05 p.m. in the 15300 block of Cherrylawn Street.
Police say a man whose age is unknown, was sitting in a vehicle when an unknown suspect fired multiple shots into the vehicle, killing the man.
This is an ongoing investigation and police are asking anyone with information to contact the Detroit Police Homicide Unit at 313- 596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
