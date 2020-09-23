(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is investigating a double shooting that left one dead and another critical.
It happened Sept. 22 at 8:15 p.m. in the 17100 block of Fielding where police say two men whose ages are unknown were sitting in a vehicle when suspect(s) fired multiple shots into the vehicle.
Both men were shot and transported to a local hospital.
Police say one man was pronounced dead and another was listed in critical condition.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Departments Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
