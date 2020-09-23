Menu
The Dish Crew Is Back Serving Up Recipes And Tips From Their Home Kitchens To Yours!
Daphne Oz reveals the quick snack she whips up for her kids to get them through any day of the quarantine.
4 hours ago
Latest Headlines
Michigan Reports 705 New Covid-19 Cases, 12 Deaths Wednesday
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 504 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 15 deaths Tuesday.
Police: Suspect Turns Himself In After Road Worker Is Killed
A driver stepped forward Wednesday to police, two days after the fatal hit-and-run of a St. Clair Shores road worker.
Michigan Department Of Corrections Plans To Close Detroit Prison In January
The Michigan Department of Transportation plans to close one of its prisons in January.
Michigan Lawmakers Unveil, Start Passing $62B State Budget
Michigan lawmakers moved Wednesday to pass a $62 billion budget that would keep spending flat thanks to a federal rescue and avoid major cuts that had been feared due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Health Officials Concerned As Virus Cases Linked To MSU Rise
Health officials are searching for answers after coronavirus cases linked to Michigan State University students and staff rose to more than 1,200.
Video: Police Seek Information In Non-Fatal Shooting On Detroit's West Side
The Detroit Police Department is seeking information from the public regarding a non-fatal shooting that occurred on the city’s west side.
First Forecast Weather September 23, 2020 (Today)
Warmer temperatures today!
11 hours ago
First Forecast Weather September 22, 2020 (Tonight)
Clear skies tonight.
23 hours ago
Michigan State Police Urges Michiganders to Prepare For Heat Wave
With temperatures forecasted to hover in the 90s over the July Fourth Holiday, the Michigan State Police along the Department of Homeland Security is asking that you take precautions to stay safe and avoid heat exhaustion.
Your Weather Today In Detroit for June 16, 2020
Detroit should be fairly dry this coming week, according to the seven-day forecast from drone-powered weather service Saildrone. The best chance of rain is predicted on Monday at 50 percent, with the potential for light rainfall of 0.43 inches.
Latest Sports
Twins Top Tigers 5-4 In The 10th
As a gift from third baseman Josh Donaldson, each of the Minnesota Twins now have dark blue jersey-style bathrobes with their name across the back.
Pro Football Hall of Famer Gale Sayers Dies At 77
Nicknamed "The Kansas Comet" and considered among the best open-field runners the game has ever seen, Sayers died Wednesday.
Bubba Wallace To Race For Denny Hamlin And Michael Jordan
Denny Hamlin has joined Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan to form a NASCAR team with Bubba Wallace as the driver, a high-profile pairing of a Black majority team owner, and the only Black driver at NASCAR's top level.
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Week 3: Injuries Create Opportunities For Mike Davis, Jerick McKinnon
As NFL Week 3 approaches, fantasy football owners must be concerned with injuries to key players, but injuries create opportunities.
Latest Headlines
The Best & Worst Places To Drive in America
Metro Detroit doesn't fair well when it comes to driving.
Niche Rates UofM As Top Public University In The U.S.
The website Niche.com has named the University of Michigan the top public university in the U.S.
The Henry Ford Returns Expands Regular Hours Monday with Marvel Exhibition
Thanks to the new Marvel exhibition, The Henry Museum of American Innovation is expanding its hours to seven days a week.
The Henry Ford Set To Reopen With Marvel Universe Exhibit
The Henry Ford is reopening finally and kicking things off with an exhibition called Marvel Universe of Super Heroes.
Detroit's 3 Top Spots For Cheap Burgers
Looking to sample the best burgers around town? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable burger outlets in Detroit.
Detroit's Top 4 Bars To Visit Now
Looking to check out the best bars in town? Find the top bars in Detroit here.
Explore The 3 Top Spots in Detroit's Rivertown Neighborhood
Visiting Rivertown, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? From a dining establishment known for its brunch plates to a beauty salon that specializes in skin care treatments.
Heading To An NFL Game? Be Sure To Check Out Our NFL Stadium Guides
If you and your family are headed to an NFL game this season, we have you covered with guides to stadiums across the league.
Autos
Detroit's North American International Auto Show Changes Dates To Sept. 2021
Earlier this month the competing Los Angeles Auto Show moved its show from November to May of 2021, which was close to the Detroit show's June dates.
Ford To Add 300 Jobs At New Dearborn Plant, Build Electric Truck
Ford says it will add 300 jobs at a new factory that's being built to assemble batteries and manufacture an electric version of the F-150 pickup truck.
Dr. Oz Investigates If Packaged Keto Foods Are Helping Or Hurting Your Diet.
September 23, 2020 at 11:00 am
Filed Under:
Dr Oz
,
Dr. Josh Axe
,
Packaged Keto Foods
Dr. Oz asks Dr. Josh Axe what nutrients you should be looking for in keto-friendly snacks.
Watch
THE DR. OZ SHOW
, weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 62.
