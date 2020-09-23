It’s Wednesday, September 23. Here are the stories we’re keeping our eye on:

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg lies in repose at the Supreme Court today and tomorrow.

Next door at the Capitol, Republicans are confident they have the votes to fill the vacancy she leaves behind.

After he blocked President Obama’s nominee in 2016, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell now says, “we have an obligation under the constitution should we choose to take advantage of it.”

But Senate Democrats say their GOP colleagues shouldn’t be rubber-stamping a Supreme Court justice.

President Trump says he’ll announce his nominee this Saturday.

The coronavirus has now claimed more than 200,000 lives in the U.S.

Experts fear that number will rise sharply as the weather gets cooler and the flu season begins.

A leading disease model used by the White House projects the death toll could reach around 375,000 by the end of this year.

NASA shares plan to land first woman, the first man since 1972 on the moon by 2024

NASA is planning to land the first woman on the moon, and the first man since 1972, both by 2024.

The agency announced details in an update on its Artemis program.

NASA says a return to the moon is for “scientific discovery, economic benefits, and inspiration for a new a generation of explorers”

NASA also says it’s “building momentum toward those first human steps on the Red Planet.”

