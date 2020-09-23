  • WWJ-TVOn Air

By Matt Christopherson
It’s Wednesday, September 23. Here are the stories we’re keeping our eye on:

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg lies in repose today and Thursday

Law clerks and other people gather as the flag-draped casket of the late US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg arrives at the US Supreme Court in Washington, DC, September 23, 2020. – Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, whose death has opened a crucial Supreme Court seat that Republican President Donald Trump has promised to quickly and controversially fill against the wishes of Democrats, will lie in repose beginning September 23, 2020 in the US high court. Trump will announce his pick to replace Ginsburg Saturday, with Senate Republicans promising a swift vote on the nominee. (Photo by Andrew CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg lies in repose at the Supreme Court today and tomorrow.

Next door at the Capitol, Republicans are confident they have the votes to fill the vacancy she leaves behind.

After he blocked President Obama’s nominee in 2016, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell now says, “we have an obligation under the constitution should we choose to take advantage of it.”

But Senate Democrats say their GOP colleagues shouldn’t be rubber-stamping a Supreme Court justice.

President Trump says he’ll announce his nominee this Saturday.

More than 200,000 people in the U.S. have died from the coronavirus

WASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 22: Carmen Wilke places flags at a COVID Memorial Project install of 20,000 American flags on the National Mall as the United States crosses the 200,000 lives lost in the COVID-19 pandemic September 22, 2020, in Washington, DC. The flags are displayed on the grounds of the Washington Monument facing the White House. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

The coronavirus has now claimed more than 200,000 lives in the U.S.

Experts fear that number will rise sharply as the weather gets cooler and the flu season begins.

A leading disease model used by the White House projects the death toll could reach around 375,000 by the end of this year.

NASA shares plan to land first woman, the first man since 1972 on the moon by 2024

COCOA BEACH, FL – JULY 30: A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket streaks skyward off Launch Complex 41 from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station on July 30, 2020 carrying the Mars 2020 Perseverance rover. The Perseverance rover will seek signs of ancient life and collect rock samples for a possible return to earth. (Photo by Red Huber/Getty Images)

NASA is planning to land the first woman on the moon, and the first man since 1972, both by 2024.

The agency announced details in an update on its Artemis program.

NASA says a return to the moon is for “scientific discovery, economic benefits, and inspiration for a new a generation of explorers”

NASA also says it’s “building momentum toward those first human steps on the Red Planet.”

Are you excited about NASA’s plans? Let us know in the comments.

