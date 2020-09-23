  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    02:07 AMComics Unleashed
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    03:07 AMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    View All Programs
By Bria Brown

(CBS DETROIT) – A Michigan doctor is lending his plasma to help fight Covid-19 after a long battle with the virus himself.

Dr. Scott Katz become stopped by Tuesday donating his convalescent plasma.

Katz received plasma while he was hospitalized with Covid-19, which officials say helped his recovery.

Henry Ford Health has treated more than 150 patients so far with plasma.

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply