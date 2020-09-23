Comments
(CBS DETROIT) – A Michigan doctor is lending his plasma to help fight Covid-19 after a long battle with the virus himself.
Dr. Scott Katz become stopped by Tuesday donating his convalescent plasma.
Katz received plasma while he was hospitalized with Covid-19, which officials say helped his recovery.
Henry Ford Health has treated more than 150 patients so far with plasma.
