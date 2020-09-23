Comments
ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. (AP) — A driver stepped forward Wednesday to police, two days after the fatal hit-and-run of a suburban Detroit road worker.
The man turned himself in at the St. Clair Shores police department, state police said. Authorities had made a public appeal after finding the vehicle.
Zachary Morisette of the Macomb County road department was struck and killed Monday while on the job on Interstate 94 in St. Clair Shores. The 26-year-old lived in Chesterfield Township.
“It’s the thing we worry the most about when they’re out there on the road,” said Mark Hackel, the county executive.
