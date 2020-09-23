Comments
(CBS DETROIT) – Beginning 6 p.m. Sunday westbound 8 Mile Road will be closed over I-75 for two weeks.
It will be closed for concrete repairs on the bridge approach.
The Michigan Department of Transportation says the 8 Mile Road service drive will remain open for traffic to access the other side of I-75. Eastbound 8 Mile Road will have repairs performed at a later date.
DETOUR:
Westbound 8 Mile Road traffic will be diverted to the westbound 8 Mile Road service drive and can continue through to re-enter westbound 8 Mile Road. Eastbound 8 Mile Road will have all lanes open.
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.