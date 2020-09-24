(CBS DETROIT) – An 18-year-old man has been arrested for drive-by shootings in Chesterfield Township.
Police say 18-year-old Christian Koussa of Chesterfield, was targeting subdivisions in the area of Donner Road and I-94 at random.
Koussa has been charged with discharging a firearm from a vehicle, which is a felony punishable with up to 10 years in prison or $10,000 fine.
Initial investigation found someone was firing small caliber rounds at unsuspecting homes in a possible white or silver SUV and a white or silver 4-door Sedan. No one was injured, according to police.
Koussa is currently lodged in the Macomb County Jail and being held on a $10,000 or 10 percent bond after being arraigned at the 42-2 District Court in New Baltimore.
