By Bria Brown

(CBS DETROIT) – An 18-year-old man has been arrested for drive-by shootings in Chesterfield Township.

Police say 18-year-old Christian Koussa of Chesterfield, was targeting subdivisions in the area of Donner Road and I-94 at random.

Credit: Chesterfield Township Police

Koussa has been charged with discharging a firearm from a vehicle, which is a felony punishable with up to 10 years in prison or $10,000 fine.

Initial investigation found someone was firing small caliber rounds at unsuspecting homes in a possible white or silver SUV and a white or silver 4-door Sedan. No one was injured, according to police.

Koussa is currently lodged in the Macomb County Jail and being held on a $10,000 or 10 percent bond after being arraigned at the 42-2 District Court in New Baltimore.

Credit: Chesterfield Township Police

