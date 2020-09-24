  • WWJ-TVOn Air

By Bria Brown

(CBS DETROIT) – Authorities are investigating a house explosion that left two people injured in Oakland County.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. Thursday on Arbutus Street.

An early morning house explosion in Oakland County left two people hospitalized at about 12:30 a.m. Thursday, according to WWJ.

While firefighters were putting out flames, they found at least four butane tanks according to the Commerce Township fire chief.

Authorities believe the tanks could have been used for a marijuana growing operation.

This is an ongoing investigation.

