(CBS DETROIT) – Authorities are investigating a house explosion that left two people injured in Oakland County.
It happened around 12:30 a.m. Thursday on Arbutus Street.
While firefighters were putting out flames, they found at least four butane tanks according to the Commerce Township fire chief.
Authorities believe the tanks could have been used for a marijuana growing operation.
This is an ongoing investigation.
