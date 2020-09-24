(CNN) – A Michigan woman who lost her home in a flood now has a new one, thanks to the generosity of her community.
Penny Tyler was stunned while touring her new house in Sanford.
Tyler has been living in a camper on her property since may.
Her old house was flooded, then condemned and demolished back in July.
So a local attorney brought the community together to get a new one built for her.
“I just feel like, I just wait, I was watching this house go up and all I could think is it’s going to be just so cozy. I just cant wait to go in there and be able to sit down and relax for a minute,” said Tyler.
Great Lakes Home in Freeland built Tyler’s home for free.
The Islamic Center of Midland and the Midland Interfaith Friends then stepped in to furnish and decorate it.
