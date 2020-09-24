Michigan Legislature Approves Automatic Expungement BillsMichigan would automatically expunge the criminal records of hundreds of thousands of residents under sweeping “clean slate” bills that received final legislative approval on Thursday.

MDOT Announces Weekend Construction In Metro DetroitThe Michigan Department of Transportation announced a list of weekend construction in Metro Detroit. Here's everything you need to know.

Dozens Of Razor Blades Found In City ParksTwo city parks in Eaton Rapids, Michigan are open again, after the discovery of dozens of razor blades there.

Michigan Reports 982 New Covid-19 Cases, 8 Deaths ThursdayThe Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 982 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 8 deaths Thursday.

Officials Remind Drivers Of Work Zone Safety After 2 Construction Workers Hit, 1 KilledDuring this pandemic many professions has been deemed as having front-line workers, but construction workers put themselves on the front lines of danger every single day, and after two were hit just this week, officials have a message for drivers.

Michigan Legislature May Ease Processing Of Ballots To Help Avoid DelaysA record 2.4 million people had requested absentee ballots as of Monday, which is quadruple the number of requests during the same period in 2016.