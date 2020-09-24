Comments
(CNN) – Two city parks in Eaton Rapids, Michigan are open again, after the discovery of dozens of razor blades there.
Police say most of the blades were randomly littered in the parks but officials say some appeared to be strategically placed on some of the equipment.
The city shut down its Howe Memorial and gar island parks after the blades were found Monday night.
City workers later combed the area, before the parks were reopened.
Police say they are looking for four teenagers who were seen walking away just before the blades were discovered.
