Detroit Thanksgiving Parade Still On But No SpectatorsThe 94th Detroit Thanksgiving parade will march on, but any spectators probably will be in their pajamas.

MSP: Crash Ejects Driver 40 Yards On I-75A driver was killed in a rollover crash on I-75 according to the Michigan State Police.

Colleges Say Online Classes The Norm For Rest Of YearOnline classes at Michigan's three largest research universities will likely last for the entire academic year, keeping many students out of classrooms until next fall, campus leaders said Thursday.

Michigan Matters: Mobility Landscape Revving UpAs technology continues to impact how we live and work, some unique companies from our region are making waves as May Mobility CEO Ed Olson and Refraction CEO Matt Johnson-Roberson talk about as they appear on “Michigan Matters” to discuss the changes.

Michigan: Election Tools, Deadlines, Dates, Rules, And LinksIn Michigan, early voting for the 2020 general election started on Thursday. Here’s everything you need to know about Michigan’s deadlines, dates and rules.

Wells Fargo CEO Apologizes For Comments Made On Lack Of DiversityThe CEO of Wells Fargo is apologizing for making what he calls "insensitive" remarks about race and diversity.