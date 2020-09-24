Comments
(CBS DETROIT) – Oakland County is also celebrating the promotion of Oakland County Sheriff’s Captain Melissa McClellan.
She is the department’s first female Black captain.
McClellan began her career in the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office in September 1989 where she worked as a clerk in booking.
In January 1991, McClellan began as deputy and continued through the ranks from a deputy to road patrol deputy II, to sergeant and lieutenant and then executive lieutenant.
