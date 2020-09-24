Fantasy Football: Starts And Sits For Week 3, Sit Jared Goff Against BillsThe Fantasy Football Today guys are back to break down which matchups they like and don't like in Week 3 of the NFL slate.

Decision To Hold Big Ten College Football Games Largely Driven By RevenueThe university presidents and provosts effectively lost control of football and basketball when they let college coaches be paid salaries that rival those offered to those in the NFL and NBA.

Twins Take Over First In AL Central With 7-6 Win Over TigersJake Cave hit a pair of home runs, Kenta Maeda finished off his regular season with another strong start and the Minnesota Twins beat the Detroit Tigers 7-6 on Wednesday night to take over sole possession of the AL Central lead for the first time since late August.

Twins Top Tigers 5-4 In The 10thAs a gift from third baseman Josh Donaldson, each of the Minnesota Twins now have dark blue jersey-style bathrobes with their name across the back.