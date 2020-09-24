Comments
Mara Schiavocampo and Dr. Oz discuss what Epstein accusers are saying about Ghislaine Maxwell.
Plus, from rumors of her ‘little black book’ containing the names of high-profile people to accusations of sexually abusing young girls herself, Dr. Oz and Mara Schiavocampo take a closer look inside the relationship and alleged abuse between Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein.
Dr. Oz investigates the latest developments with Ghislaine Maxwell and her involvement in Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged sex trafficking operation.