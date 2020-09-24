Comments
Dr. Oz speaks to one survivor about her experience with Jeffrey Epstein and how she started recruiting for him
Plus, from rumors of her ‘little black book’ containing the names of high-profile people to accusations of sexually abusing young girls herself, Dr. Oz and Mara Schiavocampo take a closer look inside the relationship and alleged abuse between Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein.
Dr. Oz investigates the latest developments with Ghislaine Maxwell and her involvement in Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged sex trafficking operation.