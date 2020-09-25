(CBS DETROIT) – The largest haunted house in Michigan is opening Friday night, and of course these guys will be here, practicing a little safety.

For the past 19 years, thousands of fear seekers have dared to enter the Erebus Haunted Attraction in downtown Pontiac. While the pandemic has changed things up a bit, owner Edward Terebous says the fear factor still remains.

“There’s a lot of phobias that we play off of, and you know what, I’m going to scare a lot of people,” said Terebous.

Terebous says he and his brother have been in the scaring business over 40 years, they also believe in putting their customers safety first. So during this pandemic, he says adjusting wasn’t too difficult.

“We’re going to check everyone’s temperature as they come on in, we require masks, social distancing people,” he said.

There is certainly a lot of space here with three floors and a half mile of walking space. But in order to maintain distancing groups of six people within the same party will go in at a time, allowing enough space between groups.

Hand sanitizing stations will be at the top of each stairwell. Live actors will be in place, although they’re not allowed to touch or be touched, and will also wear masks on top of scary make-up.

“Will have specialty things on it so we can actually, you know use this,” he said.

For hours and ticket information and information on how you can win a free hearse, visit here.

