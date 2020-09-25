M-24 Project In Northern Oakland County Expected To Be Complete In Early DecemberThe Michigan Department of Transportation is investing $33 million to rebuild and resurface Lapeer Road in Oakland County between Goldengate Street in Orion Township and Harriet Street in Oxford Township.

Local Law Enforcement Officials Believe No-Knock Warrants Should Rarely Be UsedNews of the Breonna Taylor case has led to intense scrutiny over the use of no knock warrants, which true to its name, are what allow police to enter a premise without knocking or having to make their presence known.

Kapor Foundation Gives $1 Million To Social Justice OrganizationsKapor Foundation announces grant funding as part of their 100 Days of Action for Racial Justice during National Voter Registration Week.

Multi-State Salmonella Outbreak That Sickened At Least 41 People Linked To Recalled MushroomsThe FDA said the mushrooms were sent to restaurants across the U.S. including Michigan.

Detroit Thanksgiving Parade Still On But No SpectatorsThe 94th Detroit Thanksgiving parade will march on, but any spectators probably will be in their pajamas.

MSP: Crash Ejects Driver 40 Yards On I-75A driver was killed in a rollover crash on I-75 according to the Michigan State Police.