(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Transportation is investing $33 million to rebuild and resurface Lapeer Road in Oakland County between Goldengate Street in Orion Township and Harriet Street in Oxford Township.
MDOT says the villages of Oxford and Lake Orion will also be affected.
Remaining work includes underground sewer work in Oxford and roadway paving.
This type of work always requires flexibility in the schedule as it is greatly affected by the amount of underground utilities and weather.
Barring such delays, work is expected to be complete in early December.
Currently, one southbound lane of M-24 is open from Harriet Street to Drahner Road in the Oxford area with northbound traffic closed and detoured to eastbound Drahner Road, then northbound Oxford Lake Drive to westbound/northbound Glaspie Street, then to Ray Road.
In the Orion area, M-24 has one lane open in each direction, along with a center turn lane, between Drahner Road and Goldengate Street.
