(CBS DETROIT) – In Michigan, early voting for the 2020 general election started on Thursday.

Under the expanded voting rights, any resident can request an absentee ballot.

Here’s everything you need to know about Michigan’s deadlines, dates and rules.

Michigan Voter Registration

Voter registration deadlines

In Person: Election Day at your city or township clerk office. The voter registration deadline is 15 days before Election Day, if you submit an application form through a voter registration drive or deliver it to a county clerk or secretary of state office.

Election Day at your city or township clerk office. The voter registration deadline is 15 days before Election Day, if you submit an application form through a voter registration drive or deliver it to a county clerk or secretary of state office. By Mail: Postmarked 15 days before Election Day.

Postmarked 15 days before Election Day. Online: 15 days before Election Day.

Election day registration

If you have missed the voter registration deadline, you can still register to vote and a cast a ballot at the same time during early voting or on Election Day. If you plan to register in person within 14 days of Election Day, you will need to present proof of residency. To register under these rules, Contact your Local Election Office with any questions.

Voter registration rules

To register in Michigan you must:

be a citizen of the United States

be 18 years old by the next election

be a resident of Michigan and at least a 30 day resident of your city or township by Election Day

not be confined in a jail after being convicted and sentenced

Warning: Michigan law requires that the same address be used for voter registration and driver license purposes. Therefore, if the residence address you provide on this form differs from the address shown on a driver license or personal identification card issued by the State of Michigan, the Secretary of State will automatically change your driver license or personal identification card address to match the residence address entered on this form. If an address change is made, the Secretary of State will mail you an address update sticker for your driver license or personal identification card.

How to register to vote in Michigan

Use this Register to Vote Tool to fill out the National Voter Registration Form. Sign and date your form. This is very important! Mail or hand-deliver your completed form to the address we provide. Make sure you register before the voter registration deadline.

Registering with felony status

If you have been convicted of a felony and have questions about whether you can register to vote, visit Restore Your Vote to determine your eligibility.

Michigan absentee ballots

Absentee ballot application deadlines

In Person: Received 1 day before Election Day.

Received 1 day before Election Day. By Mail: Received 4 days before Election Day.

Received 4 days before Election Day. Online: Received 4 days before Election Day.

Voted absentee ballots are due

Received Election Day.

Absentee ballot rules

Any registered Michigan voter may apply for an absentee ballot and vote by mail. How to get an absentee ballot in Michigan

Use this Absentee Ballot Tool to prepare your application. if you’re printing the form, sign and date the form. This is very important! Return your completed application to your Local Election Office as soon as possible. We’ll provide the mailing address for you. All Local Election Offices will accept mailed or hand-delivered forms. Your Local Election Official will also let you fax or email the application. Double-check the deadlines and be sure to cast your voted ballot on time to be sure it is counted. Please contact your Local Election Office if you have any further questions about the exact process.

Once you get your absentee ballot in Michigan

Once you receive the ballot, carefully read and follow the instructions.

Sign and date where indicated.

Mail your voted ballot back to the address indicated on the return envelope.

Double-check the deadlines and be sure to cast your voted ballot on time to be sure it is counted.

Michigan early voting

Early voting starts in Michigan

45 days before the election.

Early voting ends in Michigan

The day before the election. Varies by county. Voters should contact their county elections office for additional information.

Michigan voter ID

In-person voter ID requirements

If you are voting in person in Michigan, you will be asked to present one of the following forms of photo ID at the time you vote:

Michigan driver’s license or state-issued ID card

Driver’s license or personal identification card issued by another state

federal or state government-issue photo identification

US passport

military ID with photo

tribal ID card with photo

student identification with photo from high school or accredited institution of higher learning

If you don’t have one of these forms of ID, you may sign an affidavit stating that you are not in possession of photo identification.

Additionally, if you are a first time Michigan voter and registered to vote by mail without providing ID, you may be required to show your photo ID, utility bill, or government document that shows your name and current address.

Absentee voter ID requirements

If you’ve voted in Michigan before or provided ID at the time of registration, you don’t need to provide ID to vote by mail.

If you’re a first time Michigan voter who registered by mail and you didn’t provide ID when you registered, you’ll need to provide a copy of one of the following forms of ID along with your mail ballot:

A copy of a current photo ID showing your name and photograph

A copy of a current utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck, or other government document that shows your name and address

For more information or to register to vote in Michigan, visit here.

