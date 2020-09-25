Southfield (CBS Detroit) – As technology continues to impact how we live and work, some unique companies from our region are making waves as May Mobility CEO Ed Olson and Refraction CEO Matt Johnson-Roberson talk about as they appear on MICHIGAN MATTERS to discuss the changes.
Olson, who is marketing a fully autonomous shuttle bus, talked about the vehicles starting up again in Grand Rapids after the pandemic forced it to stop shortly after its debut there. Olson talked with Senior Producer/Host Carol Cain and discussed his plans for the growing company which has gained global attention.
Then Johnson-Roberson, who created an autonomous robotic vehicle now delivering food from stores and restaurants in the Ann Arbor area, talked about his company and vision for the future.
Both entrepreneurs talked about Detroit and Michigan and its status as a center for mobility and start ups. And they discussed the importance of having top universities nearby as helping their endeavors.
