Gov. Whitmer Reopens Movie Theaters, Requires Masks For Students In Grades K-5Beginning Oct. 9, a number of previously closed businesses are slated to reopen statewide, including indoor theaters, cinemas, performance venues, arcades, bingo halls, bowling centers, indoor climbing facilities, trampoline parks and more.

Michigan Reports 929 New Covid-19 Cases, 8 Deaths FridayThe Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 929 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 8 deaths Friday.

M-24 Project In Northern Oakland County Expected To Be Complete In Early DecemberThe Michigan Department of Transportation is investing $33 million to rebuild and resurface Lapeer Road in Oakland County between Goldengate Street in Orion Township and Harriet Street in Oxford Township.

Local Law Enforcement Officials Believe No-Knock Warrants Should Rarely Be UsedNews of the Breonna Taylor case has led to intense scrutiny over the use of no knock warrants, which true to its name, are what allow police to enter a premise without knocking or having to make their presence known.

Kapor Foundation Gives $1 Million To Social Justice OrganizationsKapor Foundation announces grant funding as part of their 100 Days of Action for Racial Justice during National Voter Registration Week.

Multi-State Salmonella Outbreak That Sickened At Least 41 People Linked To Recalled MushroomsThe FDA said the mushrooms were sent to restaurants across the U.S. including Michigan.