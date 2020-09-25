Comments
(CBS DETROIT) – A driver was killed in a rollover crash on I-75 according to the Michigan State Police.
It happened Friday at 4:30 a.m. on southbound I-75 near Grange Hall.
Police say the man from Flint lost control and was found 40 yards from where the vehicle came to rest.
He was pronounced dead at the scene and police say excessive speed and not wearing a seatbelt are factors in the crash.
