Free Drive-Thru Screenings Are Happening This Weekend In TaylorThe Wayne County Public Health Division is working to help residents know their Covid-19 status.

New Car Seat Recommendations: 26 Pounds And Under Should Use Rear-Facing Car SeatAn important consumer alert for parents, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is out with new car seat recommendations.

Google Maps Covid-19 Feature Allows Users To See Cases In A Specific AreaGoogle maps is also rolling out a new feature, allowing users to see how prevalent Covid-19 is in a given area.

Erebus Haunted Attraction Opens With New Safety MeasuresThe largest haunted house in Michigan is opening Friday night, and of course these guys will be here, practicing a little safety.

MDHHS Releases Halloween Safety GuidelinesMichigan is releasing its own trick-or-treat guidelines following the CDC's recommendations.

Remembering Justice Ginsburg: RBG Becomes First Woman To Lie In State At The U.S. CapitolJustice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's casket arrived on Capitol Hill where she is the first woman to lie in state at the U.S. Capitol.