By Bria Brown

(CBS DETROIT) – An important consumer alert for parents, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is out with new car seat recommendations.

The administration proposes children under 26 and a half pounds sit in a rear-facing car seat.

That’s up from the current 20 pounds or less and would include nearly every child under the age of one.

It also wants to see three and four-year-olds in car seats which it says are safer for them than booster seats.

