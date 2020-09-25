(CBS DETROIT) – For more than forty years, international toy company Wild Republic has been committed to developing high quality plush and toys that nurture our children and encourage a love of nature. This year, as the world navigates through the pandemic and childhood anxiety rates soar to new highs, the company is committed to providing children with the best quality plush and nature-related products that promote a sense of calm, comfort and comradery. Furthermore, the company has expanded its product portfolio to include soft, breathable animal themed face masks and continues its effort to give back through the corporate social responsibility initiative, Promise to the People.

Vishnu Chandran, president of Wild Republic stated, “At the onset of the pandemic, it was very important for us as a company to discuss how it was impacting our children and what we can do to give back to our community. Simply put, we want to be part of the solution. Our immediate action was to utilize our strong relationships within our supply chain to donate masks to hospitals in need. Our animal themed masks not only offered much needed protection, the loveable characters on each mask also brought smiles to thousands of patients as well.”

Promise to the People initiative is an extension of the company’s Promise to the Planet, a corporate responsibility program that launched in 2018. The new initiative was developed in response to the growing need to provide healthcare workers with Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) due to the pandemic.

Chandran continued, “We know that plush has so many inherent benefits and can greatly help reduce anxiety and fears, especially during uncertain times. In a time where social distancing and virtual learning are isolating our children, it was important for us to respond with a product line that can help ease these fears.”

As children return to online based learning or hybrid schedules, Wild Republic has introduced a wide selection of comforting plush and soft, breathable masks, including:

Wild Smiles, fun face coverings made specifically for young children. The line features comfortable cotton ear loops, breathability, and fun designs.

For those children participating in on-line schooling Screen Grabbers are the perfect pals. Screen Grabbers provide an animal friend that decorates a computer screen and covers the camera as needed during on-line class. Screen Grabbers can also dust your screen with a fun twist. Choose from the six designs available this fall with more coming in the spring to add to the collection.

Pillowkins, considered “the next teddy bear,” are fun, brightly designed pieces that combine a pillow with a plush animal to create the perfect go anywhere friend. With twelve styles available this fall, there is one for every child.

The new Wild Republic Mask Buddies allows children to practice wearing a mask with their favorite plush animal friends. The line features several animals with two fun designed masks: one for your plush friend and a matching one for the child.

About Wild Republic

Wild Republic has been delighting consumers around the globe for now 40 years with an expansive collection of nature-related toys and gifts that foster curiosity about wildlife and educate children about the wonders of nature. Headquartered in Twinsburg, Ohio, Wild Republic has offices throughout the world with international distribution serving zoos, museums, aquariums and retailers. Consumers can also purchase direct at www.wildrepublic.com and are invited to follow the company on Facebook and Instagram.

