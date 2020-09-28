(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is investigating two separate deadly motorcycle crashes that happened within hours of each other.
The first involved a 28-year-old man.
Police say it happened right before midnight near Brush and Lafayette where the man lost control of his bike after popping a wheelie. He crashed into the back of a Dodge Durango, police said and was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
There were no other injuries and this is an ongoing investigation.
The second crash happened Monday at 3:40 a.m. in the 15000 block of Trinity where police say a 25-year-old woman was riding a three-wheeled motorcycle and struck a tree.
She was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.
This is an ongoing investigation and police ask anyone with information to contact the Detroit Police Department’s Fatal Squad Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.