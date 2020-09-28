With so many talented local musicians turning to live streams and social media to entertain fans as of late, we’re switching gears from our “Seen in Detroit” photo series…to a “Heard in Detroit” weekly round-up of videos!
Each week, we’ll be scouring social media for the latest and greatest sounds from our talented local music scene.
See below for this week’s “Heard in Detroit” series, featuring videos from 10 talented local artists! This week features live sidewalk concerts and home studio jams, plus some new music from some local favorites…dig in and enjoy!
Musicians: want to be featured in an upcoming post? Tag your videos with #HeardInDetroit for consideration.
Jacob Sigman
Had a really cool talk with my friend @wisemindgentlesoul and then played a few of my new singles with just me and the guitar at belle isle. I didn't realize how much i missed talks like this until afterwards. He's a brilliant guy and he's doing something super cool with humanize the human eyes. Follow him, come to my outdoor show friday, wear your mask, and make sure you're registered to vote!
Justin Noroyan & Katie Harris
Swingset
Stevie Soul
Allison Laakko
The Insiders: Tom Petty Tribute Band
Marbrisa
Billy Brandt
Sam Corbin
Emma Guzman