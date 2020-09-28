Fairgrounds Testing Moving To Joseph Walker Williams Center Due To Cooler TempsCovid-19 testing at the state fairgrounds will move beginning Tuesday. Here's what you need to know.

Michigan Reports 1,308 New Covid-19 Cases, 8 Deaths MondayThe Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 1,308 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional eight deaths Monday.

AG Nessel To Probe Group Seeking To Repeal Gov. Whitmer's PowersMichigan's attorney general opened an investigation Monday into allegations that a ballot group may have committed crimes while gathering signatures to repeal a law that gives Gov. Gretchen Whitmer broad powers to manage the coronavirus crisis.

Police: 17-Year-Old Critical After Being Shot In The HeadA 17-year-old boy is in critical condition after a shooting in Roseville according to police.

Grace Period Ending For Expired Michigan Driver's LicensesTime is running out for Michigan residents who have waited to renew their driver's license or vehicle registration during the coronavirus pandemic.

Henry Ford Health System: More Than 28,000 Patients Tested Negative For Covid-19 In Last 30 Days, 827 Tested Positive Henry Ford Health System provides an advisory chronicling the latest developments in their response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Here's an updated list the of positive and negative cases.