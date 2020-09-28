  • WWJ-TVOn Air

Filed Under:Allison Laakko, Billy Brandt, Detroit Proud, Emma Guzman, Heard In Detroit, Jacob Sigman, Justin Noroyan, Katie Harris, Local Music, Marbrisa, Sam Corbin, Stevie Soul, Swingset, The Insiders

With so many talented local musicians turning to live streams and social media to entertain fans as of late, we’re switching gears from our “Seen in Detroit” photo series…to a “Heard in Detroit” weekly round-up of videos!

Each week, we’ll be scouring social media for the latest and greatest sounds from our talented local music scene.

See below for this week’s “Heard in Detroit” series, featuring videos from 10 talented local artists! This week features live sidewalk concerts and home studio jams, plus some new music from some local favorites…dig in and enjoy!

Musicians: want to be featured in an upcoming post? Tag your videos with #HeardInDetroit for consideration.

 

Jacob Sigman

 

Justin Noroyan & Katie Harris

 

Swingset

“Ride a White Swan” by T. Rex

Stevie Soul

 

Allison Laakko

 

The Insiders: Tom Petty Tribute Band

 

Marbrisa

 

Billy Brandt

 

Sam Corbin

 

Emma Guzman

 

