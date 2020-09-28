  • WWJ-TVOn Air

By Bria Brown

(CBS DETROIT) – Football in Michigan is back in full swing as the Mid-American conference announces its return date.

On Nov. 4 teams like Central Michigan University will compete in a six-game season concluding in mid-December with a championship game.

Covid-19 testing protocols are expected to begin on Oct. 5.

The announcement comes after the Big Ten conference announced its return earlier this month.

