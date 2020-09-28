  • WWJ-TVOn Air

By Bria Brown

(CBS DETROIT) – A 17-year-old boy is in critical condition after a shooting in Roseville according to police.

It happened Sept. 26 just before 8:30 p.m. in the 17000 block of Ivanhoe.

Police say during a small gathering of seven people, two people were showing each other their illegal handguns.

The suspect unintentionally discharged the handgun striking the 17-year-old in the head.

Those at the gathering say the shooting was accidental.

The suspect is in police custody and being held at the Roseville Police Department pending further investigation.

