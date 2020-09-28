Comments
(CBS DETROIT) – Detroit police are investigating a shooting outside of a strip club that left six people injured.
It happened on the city’s west side just before 2 a.m. where police say at least one person opened fire.
There were no immediate arrests reported.
Police say five were taken to a local hospital for their injuries and another was privately transported.
Those who were shot, were in their 20s according to police.
Two men are listed in critical condition, and two men and women are listed stable. Another woman was shot, but her condition was not immediately known by police.
