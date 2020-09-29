Mayor Dugan Announces Detroit Housing For The Future Fund With JPMorgan Chase And OthersIf you’ve been to certain areas in the city in recent years you’ve noticed things look much different, but with all the opportunity, growth and development, Mayor Duggan says he wants to make sure Detroiters are benefiting.

27 New Covid-19 Outbreaks Reported In Michigan SchoolsAt least 27 new Covid-19 outbreaks are being reported in Michigan schools.

Michigan Reports 898 New Covid-19 Cases, 20 Deaths TuesdayThe Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 898 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 20 deaths Tuesday.

FCA Emissions Scandal: Fiat Chrysler To Pay $9.5m Relating To SEC InvestigationFiat Chrysler is ordered to pay roughly $9.5 million stemming from its Diesel emissions investigation.

Macomb County Reaches $12.5M Deal With Insurer Over The Fraser SinkholeThe sinkhole in Fraser was approximately the size of a football field. Three nearby homes were condemned, including two that were demolished.

Troy Police Dispatcher Dies After On Duty Heart AttackThe Troy Police Department is mourning the loss of a dispatcher as a result of a heart attack that happened on duty.