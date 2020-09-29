Comments
(CBS DETROIT) – Fiat Chrysler is ordered to pay roughly $9.5 million stemming from its Diesel emissions investigation.
According to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, FCA mislead company investors about the findings of the investigation.
Investigators say the automaker would use devices to alter car emissions during testing leading to more pollution on the road.
