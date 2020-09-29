Comments
(CBS DETROIT) – Ford says it doesn’t expect to fulfill all of its Bronco orders until 2022, according to the Detroit Free Press.
The increase in demand came unexpectedly during the coronavirus pandemic.
Buyers must make a reservation to test or buy the SUV.
Customers who are waiting for the model to hit showrooms should expect to wait for an extended period of time.
