(CBS DETROIT) – If you love coffee, Tuesday is just for you.
National Coffee Day is celebrated annually on Sept. 29 in the U.S. and International Coffee Day is celebrated Oct. 1.
Is Detroit a big-coffee drinking city? No. The city doesn’t even make the Top 50 according to WalletHub’s 2020’s Best Coffee Cities in America ranking. Detroit comes in at No. 96.
Here are some places below where you can get free or discounted coffee around Metro Detroit:
- Caribou: For every cup of Amy’s Blend coffee purchased on National Coffee Day, Caribou will donate a coffee to caregivers and family members in cancer centers across America.
- Coffee beanery: Any size fresh brewed coffee for $1 and $2 off a pound of coffee on National Coffee Day, at participating locations only.
- Dunkin’ Donuts: purchase a Hot Coffee and get one free* to share with their friends, family, colleagues and collaborators who also count on coffee to take on the day.
- High Brew Coffee: You can join High Brew Coffee happy hour online at 2 p.m. Tuesday to download a limited number of coupons for a free coffee to redeem at a retailer.
- Starbucks: Starbucks Rewards members who order a grande or larger using their Starbucks app will receive a free drink loaded to their account for use on their next visit. It’s not valid on purchases of hot brewed coffee or tea or Starbucks Reserve beverages.
- Tim Hortons: Purchase any size hot or iced coffee for 99 cents using the Tim Hortons app through Oct. 26. For more information visit timhortons.com.
- 7-Eleven: Any size coffee is $1 for 7Rewards members with 7-Eleven phone app. Sign up at 7-eleven.com.
