(CBS DETROIT) – The U.S. Post Office in Detroit is hiring for the holiday season.
Applicants for all post office positions must be a United States citizen, a lawful resident, or citizen of American Samoa or any other U.S. territory.
Applicants must be 18 years of age, or 16 years old with a high school diploma. All applicants must be able to pass drug screening and a criminal background investigation. Some positions require an exam.
Any position that has a driving requirement will also require a valid driver’s license and a clean two-year driving history. Citizenship or permanent resident status is required.
Available jobs include:
- Holiday city carrier assistant at $17.29 per hour. Holiday clerk assistants at $18.25 per hour. Mail handler assistant at $16.55 per hour. PSE mail processing clerk at $18.15 per hour. Holiday transportation, motor vehicle operator at $19.24 per hour. Holiday transportation, tractor trailer operator at $19.64 per hour.
The post office lists the following tips to find current vacancies on its website:
Go to: www.usps.com/careers. Click on USPS.com – Careers. Click on “Search Now.” Click in Keywords: Type in Detroit or Michigan. Click on Start. Select a Job Posting. Click on Apply (first-time applicant must create a candidate profile). Click Start to apply for a job. Follow the instructions to create your profile and submit your application.
