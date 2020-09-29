(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is seeking the public’s help for information regarding a homicide that occurred on the city’s east side.
It happened Feb. 3 at 1:15 a.m. in the 2500 block of LeMay.
Police say a 34-year-old man answered a knock at the front door of his residence. Upon opening the door, an unknown suspect fired shots fatally wounding the the 34-year-old man and his dog.
There are no pictures or videos of this incident, police say.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident are asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
