(CBS DETROIT) – A 19-year-old Warren man has been charged after a shooting at a small gathering, according to Roseville police.
Donovan Harbus was charged with carrying a concealed weapon, a 5-year felony and careless discharge of a firearm causing injury.
A 17-year-old boy is in critical condition after the shooting that took place Sept. 26 in the 17000 block of Ivanhoe.
Police say during a small gathering of seven people, two people were showing each other their illegal handguns.The suspect unintentionally discharged the handgun striking a 17-year-old in the head who police said on Tuesday was an innocent bystander.
Those at the gathering say the shooting was accidental.
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.