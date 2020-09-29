(CBS DETROIT) – The Troy Police Department is mourning the loss of a dispatcher as a result of a heart attack that happened on duty.

Communications Supervisor Curtis Reynolds, Jr. died Sept. 25 at a local hospital after being unresponsive at work.

Troy Police say it happened the morning of Sept. 19 which was also Reynolds’ 50th birthday.

He was treated at the hospital for several days and as a result of the heart attack, Reynolds sustained diminished brain activity and passed away.

Reynolds was a key employee in the Department’s dispatch center, which is the part of the agency often charged with taking phone calls from frantic citizens and sending officers to dangerous calls, Troy police said.

During his 29-year career, Reynolds received 16 commendations for outstanding service. He started with the Department in 1991 as a Police Service Aide and was promoted in 1998 to Communications Supervisor.

Troy police says he trained many new employees over the years. On February 20, 2018, Reynolds was supervising the Communications Section when a barricaded gunman incident occurred at house on Brooklawn. He managed communications during this long incident that resulted in peaceful resolution. He was lauded for his “decisive and calm demeanor.”

Reynolds is survived by three children and his parents. His father, Curtis Reynolds Sr., retired as a lieutenant from the Troy Police Department.

There is a memorial fund set up by the Troy Communication Supervisors Association. Donations will assist Reynolds' three children with funeral costs and any other costs associated with his unexpected passing.