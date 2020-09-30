(CBS DETROIT) – Since the Covid-19 pandemic began in march over 1000 businesses in Metro Detroit have closed their doors on a permanent or temporary basis. Small business have been hit especially hard.

“June, July and from a revenue perspective being cut 60 to 10 percent is like ok,” said Felicia Maxwell, owner Fit 4 Life.

Like many small business owners in Detroit, Maxwell struggled to keep her fitness business afloat during the past few months. Fortunately, there was help.

“We were able to receive $15.5 million in grant funds to provide to businesses across Wayne County, inclusive of the city of Detroit,” said Pierre Batton, VP of Small Business Services DEGC.

Maxwell’s Fit 4 Life Fitness Center on McNichols, is a perfect example of a business catering to the neighborhoods of Detroit says Batton with the Detroit Economic Growth. And one the non-profit organization wants to see rise from the Covid-19 ashes.

Batton says with the Covid-19 restart grant, they have helped over 900 businesses in the city. Something Maxwell says have been a God send.

“I’ve been able to cover utilities expense, and then I’ve been able to pay those who are working for me, so that’s been a tremendous help,” said Maxwell.

To be eligible for the grant program businesses must employ less than 50 workers, demonstrate a net loss due to Covid-19, as well have a need for working capital.

Batton says they hope to have more grants available in the future, and the best way for small businesses to survive is getting support from the community.

“That’s going to be really key to shoulder through the storm in the pandemic,” said Batton.

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this story.