Dr. Oz Gives One Of His Producers Her First Flu Shot.
3 hours ago
Travel
Only CBS
News
Latest Headlines
Gov. Whitmer Signs $62.7B Budget That Funds Tuition Assistance
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Wednesday signed a $62.7 billion state budget hours before the new fiscal year, funding a new tuition-assistance program for adults while avoiding major government cuts despite the economic downturn during the coronavirus pandemic.
Michigan Reports 1,054 New Covid-19 Cases, 11 Deaths Wednesday
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 1,054 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 11 deaths Wednesday.
Toyota USA Foundation To Address Digital Divide
Grants Provide Access to Virtual Learning for more than 350,000 Students.
MDOT: Bridge Replacement Work Requires Closing Portion Of I-75 In Detroit This Weekend
Both directions of I-75 will be closed between I-94 and Davison Freeway starting at 9 p.m. Friday, Oct, 2. Both directions of I-75 will reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, Oct.5.
Deal Reached To Speed Up Court Hearings For Juvenile Lifers
The state of Michigan has settled a decadelong lawsuit over so-called juvenile lifers by agreeing to accelerate rehabilitation programs that could enhance their release from prison, attorneys said Wednesday.
Arrest Made In Racist Vandalism Of Warren Home
On Sept. 7, shots were fired at Eddie and Candace Hall's home in Warren.
First Forecast Weather September 30, 2020 (Today)
Rain showers today.
12 hours ago
First Forecast Weather September 29, 2020 (Tonight)
A chance of rain late tonight.
1 day ago
Weather Stories
Michigan State Police Urges Michiganders to Prepare For Heat Wave
With temperatures forecasted to hover in the 90s over the July Fourth Holiday, the Michigan State Police along the Department of Homeland Security is asking that you take precautions to stay safe and avoid heat exhaustion.
Your Weather Today In Detroit for June 16, 2020
Detroit should be fairly dry this coming week, according to the seven-day forecast from drone-powered weather service Saildrone. The best chance of rain is predicted on Monday at 50 percent, with the potential for light rainfall of 0.43 inches.
Latest Sports
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Week 4: Vikings' Justin Jefferson A Must Add After Breakout Game
The Vikings rookie hauled in seven receptions for 175 yards and a touchdown Sunday and now he's emerging as a top fantasy add in Week 4.
Kentucky Speedway Off NASCAR's Schedule
Kentucky Speedway has lost its spot on NASCAR's schedule, the racetrack said Tuesday night ahead of NASCAR's announcement of venues and dates for next year.
Chad Knaus Gets VP Job With Hendrick Motorsports
Chad Knaus will move into a management role with Hendrick Motorsports after the season, ending his crew chief career after a record-tying seven NASCAR championships.
Lions Leave 11-game Losing Streak Behind Them
Even though Detroit Lions coach Matt Patricia had to wait 11 months to experience the thrill of victory, he insisted relief didn't describe his feelings.
Latest Headlines
The Best & Worst Places To Drive in America
Metro Detroit doesn't fair well when it comes to driving.
Niche Rates UofM As Top Public University In The U.S.
The website Niche.com has named the University of Michigan the top public university in the U.S.
The Henry Ford Returns Expands Regular Hours Monday with Marvel Exhibition
Thanks to the new Marvel exhibition, The Henry Museum of American Innovation is expanding its hours to seven days a week.
The Henry Ford Set To Reopen With Marvel Universe Exhibit
The Henry Ford is reopening finally and kicking things off with an exhibition called Marvel Universe of Super Heroes.
Detroit's 3 Top Spots For Cheap Burgers
Looking to sample the best burgers around town? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable burger outlets in Detroit.
Detroit's Top 4 Bars To Visit Now
Looking to check out the best bars in town? Find the top bars in Detroit here.
Explore The 3 Top Spots in Detroit's Rivertown Neighborhood
Visiting Rivertown, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? From a dining establishment known for its brunch plates to a beauty salon that specializes in skin care treatments.
Heading To An NFL Game? Be Sure To Check Out Our NFL Stadium Guides
If you and your family are headed to an NFL game this season, we have you covered with guides to stadiums across the league.
Autos
Ford Recalls Over 700K Vehicles; Backup Cameras Can Go Dark
Dealers will replace the rearview camera at no cost to owners. The recall is expected to start Nov. 7.
Ford And Its Canadian Workers Agree On 3-Year Contract, $1.5B Investment
Ford and its Canadian auto workers have finalized their contract.
September 30, 2020 at 2:00 pm
