(CBS DETROIT) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer extended Michigan’s state of emergency Tuesday, that will allow the state to continue to mobilize resources and take the reasonable and necessary steps to protect Michiganders and their families.

The emergency was scheduled to expire Thursday and will now run through Oct. 27.

The governor also extended four executive orders:

Executive Order 2020- 187 which protects vulnerable populations and strengthens our economic recovery by extend ing through October 31 the governor’s previous order allowing business to be conducted remotely through expanded use of e-notaries and e-signatures.

Executive Order 2020- 188 which extends the limited and temporary restrictions on the entry of individuals into health care facilities, residential care facilities, congregate care facilities, and juvenile justice facilities. The Department of Health and Human Services will continue to issue orders to specify exceptions to this order.

Executive Order 2020-189 which extends through October 31 protections for prison and jail populations through enhanced cleaning protocols and implementation of testing protocols by Michigan Department of Corrections prisons and any jails that transfer inmates to MDOC prisons.

Executive Order 2020- 190 which adds protections for workers and customers at food -selling establishments to the Workplace Safeguards order, including the requirement to maintain two hours a week of reserved shopping time for vulnerable populations. © 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.