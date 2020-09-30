  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    5:00 PMDr. Phil
    6:00 PMFamily Feud
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    7:00 PMFamily Feud
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Kentucky Speedway, Nascar

Kentucky Speedway has lost its spot on NASCAR’s schedule, the racetrack said Tuesday night ahead of NASCAR’s announcement of venues and dates for next year.

SPARTA, KENTUCKY – JULY 12: A general view of cars racing during the NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart at Kentucky Speedway on July 12, 2020 in Sparta, Kentucky. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Kentucky held its first Cup Series race in 2011 and has hosted a tripleheader in recent years with races in NASCAR’s Cup, Xfinity, and Truck Series. Its last NASCAR race was this past July.

“We’re disappointed the Bluegrass State is not on NASCAR’s schedule,” Kentucky Speedway executive vice president and general manager Mark Semindinger said Tuesday night. “There are still wild adventures ahead.”

SPARTA, KENTUCKY – JULY 12: Corey LaJoie, driver of the #32 Keen Parts Ford, leads the field during the NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart at Kentucky Speedway on July 12, 2020 in Sparta, Kentucky. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

The 1.5-mile track opened in 2000. Semindinger said it would look to host other racing series, special events, and music festivals.

 

© 2020 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply