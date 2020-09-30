(CBS DETROIT) – Warren police are investigating a shooting after a 32-year-old man was found dead outside of his home with multiple gunshot wounds.
It happened around 9 p.m. Tuesday.
A 32-year-old man was picking up his son from football and when he returned home, police said he heard a knock at the door when the suspect lured him outside.
The suspect reportedly said he saw someone sprint across his yard, according to police.
When the 32-year-old man went out the home, he was shot five times in his driveway by the suspect.
Warren police say the shooting is not random and this is an ongoing investigation and surveillance video from neighboring homes will be reviewed.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Warren police at 586-574-4700.
