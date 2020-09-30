Arrest Made In Racist Vandalism Of Warren HomeOn Sept. 7, shots were fired at Eddie and Candace Hall's home in Warren.

Gov. Whitmer Extends State Of Emergency Through Oct. 27Gov. Gretchen Whitmer extended Michigan's state of emergency Tuesday, that will allow the state to continue to mobilize resources and take the reasonable and necessary steps to protect Michiganders and their families.

PackageFromSanta.com Delivers Magical Santa Experiences Online and To Your DoorstepThe North Pole Relies on Lead Elves in Michigan to Keep Santa's Young Believers Merry and Safe!

Rep. Beau LaFave Infected With Coronavirus, Says He Is RecoveringA state lawmaker from the western Upper Peninsula said he tested positive for the coronavirus on Tuesday and was isolating at home.

Warren Police Investigating Shooting After 32-Year-Old Man Found Dead With Multiple Gunshot WoundsWarren police are investigating a shooting after a 32-year-old man was found dead outside of his home with multiple gunshot wounds.

Ford Recalls Over 700K Vehicles; Backup Cameras Can Go DarkDealers will replace the rearview camera at no cost to owners. The recall is expected to start Nov. 7.