(CBS DETROIT) – A young man is in police custody after a 17-year-old girl was found shot to death with her 6-month baby nearby, WWJ reports.
It happend in Eastpointe where the teen’s body was found on Rein Avenue.
Her 6-month-old baby was not injured and was in the home.
Police say the 17-year-old mom was visiting her boyfriend when the shooting happened. He was taken into custody without incident, with charges pending.
