By Tim Lawlis
(CBS DETROIT) – More than 70,000 American children and teens ages 19 and younger died in fatal motor vehicle accidents from 2004 to 2018 (latest year of data available) according to a new report from ValuePenguin.com by LendingTree. The report also found significant variations in fatality rates across states, with location and population density playing an integral role in how safe roads are for America’s children and teenagers. Here are the key findings:

  • MississippiWyoming and Montana had the highest motor vehicle fatality rate for children and teens with a fatality rate ranging from 9.3 to 10.6 deaths per 100,000. This is nearly nine times greater than the rate in the District of Columbia– which had the lowest motor vehicle fatality rate for children and teens.
  • Northeast states tended to have the lowest motor vehicle fatality rates. New YorkMassachusettsNew JerseyConnecticut and Rhode Island all rank in the bottom 10. The District of Columbia had the lowest fatality rate for children and teens.
  • More than 4 in 10 (42%) children and teens killed in auto crashes from 2014 through 2018 were passengers. The same percentage — 42% — were drivers. And 12% of children and teens killed in auto accidents were pedestrians.
  • Since 2004, the number of children and teens who’ve died yearly in auto crashes has dropped by more than 50% from 7,290 in 2004 to 3,483 in 2013. Between 2014 and 2016, those figures started to creep up, reaching 3,870 in 2016, but in 2017 and 2018, the number of children and teens killed in auto accidents fell.

According to Derek Miller, a research analyst at ValuePenguin.com by LendingTree, “We focused our analysis on children and teenagers because we noticed it was an age group where a lot of progress had been made on the national level, but fatalities remain high at the state level.” He adds, “There is a lot of data showing that more American’s are getting back in their cars and driving again, and people’s trust in public transportation has decreased. Combining those two factors suggest that more cars will be on the road in the future. With more cars on the road and more miles driven, the chances of accidents and unfortunately, fatalities among America’s children and teenagers increase.”

ValuePenguin.com analyzed data from The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Fatality Analysis Reporting System (FARS) and the US Census Bureau to identify the number of children and teens 19 and younger who died in car crashes and to estimate the motor vehicle fatality rate per 100,000 in every state, as well as the District of Columbia. To view the full report, visit: https://www.valuepenguin.com/auto-insurance-child-teens-car-accidents-study#child

Ranking: Motor vehicle fatality rate for children, teens

Rank

State

19-and-younger population

Fatalities per year for 19-and-younger population (2014-2018)

Deaths per 100,000

1

Mississippi

804,575

85.4

10.6

2

Wyoming

151,727

15

9.9

3

Montana

258,728

24

9.3

4

Alabama

1,232,604

105.4

8.6

5

South Carolina

1,258,981

92

7.3

6

South Dakota

240,601

17.2

7.1

7

Oklahoma

1,069,106

75.8

7.1

8

Missouri

1,537,274

106.8

6.9

9

New Mexico

540,091

37.2

6.9

10

Louisiana

1,225,359

82.8

6.8

11

Kentucky

1,128,251

75.2

6.7

12

West Virginia

411,297

26.8

6.5

13

Arkansas

792,145

51

6.4

14

North Dakota

196,716

12.2

6.2

15

Idaho

494,618

29.8

6

16

Kansas

791,082

47.6

6

17

North Carolina

2,599,155

146.2

5.6

18

Nebraska

530,402

29.8

5.6

19

Tennessee

1,691,848

93.8

5.5

20

Iowa

831,225

45.2

5.4

21

Florida

4,741,616

253.4

5.3

22

Georgia

2,821,932

149.8

5.3

23

Indiana

1,758,553

92.8

5.3

24

Texas

8,236,070

402.4

4.9

25

Arizona

1,841,696

86.8

4.7

26

Maine

281,150

12.6

4.5

27

Colorado

1,421,162

60.8

4.3

28

Michigan

2,435,784

104

4.3

29

Ohio

2,909,772

121.4

4.2

30

Nevada

757,448

30.6

4

31

Alaska

202,985

8.2

4

32

Delaware

227,924

9.2

4

33

Utah

1,028,437

41.4

4

34

Wisconsin

1,426,746

56.4

4

35

Oregon

973,352

37.6

3.9

36

Pennsylvania

3,000,033

106

3.5

37

New Hampshire

300,502

10.4

3.5

38

Virginia

2,115,969

71.4

3.4

39

California

10,030,960

336.8

3.4

40

Vermont

137,003

4.6

3.4

41

Illinois

3,195,685

103.2

3.2

42

Washington

1,845,357

53.6

2.9

43

Maryland

1,491,217

43

2.9

44

Hawaii

334,313

8.6

2.6

45

Rhode Island

241,106

6

2.5

46

Minnesota

1,442,406

35.6

2.5

47

Connecticut

839,430

20

2.4

48

New Jersey

2,165,009

42.6

2

49

Massachusetts

1,576,447

30.2

1.92

50

New York

4,575,816

86.6

1.89

51

District of Columbia

149,309

1.8

1.2

About ValuePenguin.com: ValuePenguin.com, part of LendingTree (NASDAQ: TREE), is a personal finance website that conducts in-depth research and provides objective analysis to help guide consumers to the best financial decisions. ValuePenguin focuses on value, assessing whether the return of a particular decision is worth the cost or risk of that option, and how this stacks up with the other possible choices they may have. For more information, please visit www.valuepenguin.com, like our Facebook page or follow us on Twitter @ValuePenguin.

SOURCE ValuePenguin.com

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

