  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:00 PMPaid Program
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMThe Dr. Oz Show
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Casey Mize, Detroit Tigers, MLB, Tarik Skubal

Shortly after his final start of the season, Casey Mize sounded ready to get right back to work.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 11: Starting pitcher Casey Mize #12 of the Detroit Tigers delivers the ball against the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on September 11, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

“I’m going to be really motivated to get a lot better,” the Detroit right-hander said.

Mize’s arrival — along with that of fellow pitching prospect Tarik Skubal — was a significant moment for the Tigers during this shortened season, but if Detroit fans expected an immediate impact, they may have been disappointed. Mize went 0-3 with a 6.99 ERA, and Skubal was 1-4 with a 5.63 ERA.

After 114 losses in 2019, the Tigers improved enough to move into contention for a spot in this year’s expanded postseason, but then a late collapse left them at 23-35. Only two major league teams finished behind Detroit.

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – SEPTEMBER 06: Casey Mize #12 of the Detroit Tigers delivers a pitch against the Minnesota Twins during the first inning of the game at Target Field on September 6, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

Mize, the No. 1 pick in the 2018 draft, showed some of his potential in a September start when he took a no-hitter into the sixth inning against the Chicago White Sox, but he mostly struggled through his seven starts. Neither Mize nor Skubal had pitched above Double-A before this year, and because of the coronavirus pandemic, they didn’t have a chance to get a few starts under their belt in Triple-A in 2020.

“I’m not lost. I feel like I have the stuff to be here,” Mize said. “It’s execution, command, sequencing — all that stuff. It’s really tough to execute when you can’t command, and really tough to sequence when you can’t execute.”

Detroit’s offense improved a bit after a dreadful 2019, but the Tigers finished last in the majors in ERA, so the development of their young pitchers is crucial.

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – SEPTEMBER 22: Tarik Skubal #29 of the Detroit Tigers delivers a pitch against the Minnesota Twins during the first inning of the game at Target Field on September 22, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

First, Detroit will need to hire a new manager after Ron Gardenhire retired late this season. Lloyd McClendon took over on an interim basis for the final few games.

“The rebuild is almost over with,” McClendon said. “Now it’s time to start winning ballgames and start playing the game the way you want to play it.”

INFIELD POTENTIAL

After all the talk about the pitchers, the most impressive rookie for the Tigers this year was shortstop Willi Castro, who hit .349 with a .932 OPS.

DETROIT, MI – AUGUST 29: Willi Castro #49 of the Detroit Tigers bats against the Cleveland Indians during the sixth inning at Comerica Park on August 29, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. The Indians defeated the Tigers 2-0. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

At age 26 and with over 300 major league games played, Jeimer Candelario shouldn’t really be considered a prospect, but he did take a big step forward this year, hitting .297 and finishing second on the team to Miguel Cabrera in RBIs.

AGING SLUGGER

Cabrera hit 10 home runs this year after hitting only 12 in a normal-length season in 2019. He also was healthy enough to play in almost every game in 2020 — but his .746 OPS was almost exactly the same as the previous season, and he’s showing few signs of becoming a major difference-maker again. At 37, he has 487 career home runs.

BULLPEN

Joe Jimenez, who began the season as the team’s closer, finished it with a 7.15 ERA. But Bryan Garcia (1.66) had a good season, and Daniel Norris (3-1, 3.25) continues to look comfortable in a relief role.

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – SEPTEMBER 26: Pitcher Bryan Garcia #33 of the Detroit Tigers throws in the ninth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on September 26, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

ROTATION

Matthew Boyd, the team’s opening day starter, went 3-7 with a 6.71 ERA and has a lot to prove in 2021. Spencer Turnbull, in his second “full” season, went 4-4 with a 3.97 ERA and looks like he could be a key part of Detroit’s future.

 

© 2020 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply