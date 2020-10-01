Drew & “The Boys In The Band” Star Andrew Rannells On Rejection Meals: Filet-O-Fish & Burritos

Menu
"The Boys In The Band" Star Andrew Rannells & Drew On Workplace Romances
“The Boys In The Band” Star Andrew Rannells & Drew On Workplace Romances
1 hour ago
Warren Police Investigating Double Homicide
The Warren Police Department is investigating a double homicide.
Peters Raises $14M Over 3 Months In Michigan Senate Race
Money is abundant in Michigan's competitive U.S. Senate race, in which a campaign-finance expert projects spending will top a staggering $100 million by Election Day.
70,000+ Children, Teens Died In Car Accidents In 15-Year Period, Michigan Ranked #28
More than 70,000 American children and teens ages 19 and younger died in fatal motor vehicle accidents from 2004 to 2018 according to a new report from ValuePenguin.com by LendingTree.
Detroit Grand Prix To Run On Belle Isle For 2 Race Weekends In 2021
The Detroit Grand Prix on Belle Isle will return next June with two race weekends.
Three Brose Locations Named Winners Of 2020 Best And Brightest Companies To Work For® In Metro Detroit
Brose North America headquarters, New Boston plant and Jefferson plant each recognized as Best and Brightest Companies to work for in Metro Detroit.
Michigan Bill Would Criminalize Requesting Ballot For Others
Michigan's Senate passed a bill Wednesday that would make it a felony to request an absentee ballot under someone else's name, as the state prepares for a presidential election in which a record number of people are expected to vote by mail.
First Forecast Weather October 1, 2020 (Today)
Rain again today.
12 hours ago
First Forecast Weather September 30, 2020 (Tonight)
A chance of showers this evening will end overnight.
1 day ago
Michigan State Police Urges Michiganders to Prepare For Heat Wave
With temperatures forecasted to hover in the 90s over the July Fourth Holiday, the Michigan State Police along the Department of Homeland Security is asking that you take precautions to stay safe and avoid heat exhaustion.
Your Weather Today In Detroit for June 16, 2020
Detroit should be fairly dry this coming week, according to the seven-day forecast from drone-powered weather service Saildrone. The best chance of rain is predicted on Monday at 50 percent, with the potential for light rainfall of 0.43 inches.
NFL Week 4 AFC East Picks: 'If Miami Can Win Turnover Battle, Could Pull Upset' Against Seahawks Says SportsLine's Kenny White
The Seahawks travel across the country to face the Dolphins and that could trip them up says SportsLine analyst Kenny White.
Cassius Winston On 2020 NBA Draft Process 'The Best Part Of Everything Is The Journey'
In an unusual year, the former Michigan State point guard is taking the time to enjoy the NBA Draft process as he closes in on a basketball dream.
NASCAR Finally Adds Schedule Variety In 2021
After two decades of the same left turns at the same tracks over and over again, NASCAR finally upended its stagnant calendar with a 2021 schedule that is as radical as the sport has ever seen.
Detroit’s Young Pitchers Go Through Some Growing Pains
Shortly after his final start of the season, Casey Mize sounded ready to get right back to work.
The Best & Worst Places To Drive in America
Metro Detroit doesn't fair well when it comes to driving.
Niche Rates UofM As Top Public University In The U.S.
The website Niche.com has named the University of Michigan the top public university in the U.S.
The Henry Ford Returns Expands Regular Hours Monday with Marvel Exhibition
Thanks to the new Marvel exhibition, The Henry Museum of American Innovation is expanding its hours to seven days a week.
The Henry Ford Set To Reopen With Marvel Universe Exhibit
The Henry Ford is reopening finally and kicking things off with an exhibition called Marvel Universe of Super Heroes.
Detroit's 3 Top Spots For Cheap Burgers
Looking to sample the best burgers around town? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable burger outlets in Detroit.
Detroit's Top 4 Bars To Visit Now
Looking to check out the best bars in town? Find the top bars in Detroit here.
Explore The 3 Top Spots in Detroit's Rivertown Neighborhood
Visiting Rivertown, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? From a dining establishment known for its brunch plates to a beauty salon that specializes in skin care treatments.
Heading To An NFL Game? Be Sure To Check Out Our NFL Stadium Guides
If you and your family are headed to an NFL game this season, we have you covered with guides to stadiums across the league.
Autos
Ford Recalls Over 700K Vehicles; Backup Cameras Can Go Dark
Dealers will replace the rearview camera at no cost to owners. The recall is expected to start Nov. 7.
Ford And Its Canadian Workers Agree On 3-Year Contract, $1.5B Investment
Ford and its Canadian auto workers have finalized their contract.
Drew & “The Boys In The Band” Star Andrew Rannells On Rejection Meals: Filet-O-Fish & Burritos
October 1, 2020 at 3:00 pm
Filed Under:
Andrew Rannells
,
Drew Barrymore
,
The Boys In The Band
,
The Drew Barrymore Show
Drew & “The Boys In The Band” Star Andrew Rannells On Rejection Meals: Filet-O-Fish & Burritos
Watch
THE DREW BARRYMORE SHOW
, weekdays at 4 p.m. on CBS 62.
