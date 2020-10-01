  • WWJ-TVOn Air

By Bria Brown

(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Transportation announced lane and ramp closures in Oakland County this weekend.

Beginning at 7 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 3 the northbound I-75 exit and entrance ramps at Rochester Road will be closed until 5 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 8.

Beginning next week, there will be a rolling right lane closure on northbound I-75 from 13 Mile Road to Coolidge Highway to remove temporary barrier wall.

The lane closure is scheduled daily from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. starting Monday, Oct. 5 and ending Friday, Oct. 9. The work is also scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 10 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

