(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Transportation announced lane and ramp closures in Oakland County this weekend.
Beginning at 7 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 3 the northbound I-75 exit and entrance ramps at Rochester Road will be closed until 5 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 8.
Beginning next week, there will be a rolling right lane closure on northbound I-75 from 13 Mile Road to Coolidge Highway to remove temporary barrier wall.
The lane closure is scheduled daily from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. starting Monday, Oct. 5 and ending Friday, Oct. 9. The work is also scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 10 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
